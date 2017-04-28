Imtaħleb facility for young offenders inaugurated

The facility can host up to 50 people. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A new €1.6 million correctional facility for juvenile offenders aged under 21 was inaugurated today in Imtaħleb.

The Centre of Residential Restorative Services facility will help ensure that young offenders are kept separate from the adult prison population at Corradino Correctional Facility or inmates at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Speaking at the inauguration, Home Affairs minister Carmelo Abela said that it was "unacceptable" that for more than two decades youths were housed in the same correctional facilities as those used by adults.

The new facility can house up to 50 people, with 16 cells designated for male offenders and six for female ones. Two of the cells can be accessed by people with mobility issues. Sports, educational and visitor facilities have also been incorporated.

Young offenders will be granted extended privileges if they reach certain preestablished targets as part of their rehabilitation programme, with privileges reduced for those who do not.

The lion's share - €1.4 million - of the project cost has been funded using EEA funds and money made available by Norway's 2004-2009 fund, said parliamentary secretary Ian Borg.