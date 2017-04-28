Endeavour Scholarship Scheme renewed
Scheme expected to support some 700 students
Education Minister Evarist Bartolo this morning renewed the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme for postgraduate study abroad for a further year.
The scheme is expected to support some 700 students who wish to further their studies abroad.
Mr Bartolo said that funds for the scheme's Group A come from EU funds while those benefitting from the Endeavour Group B scholarships receive support from national funds.
Applications for the scholarships open next week and applicants can register online for a month.
