Editor takes data leak issue to the police

MaltaToday managing editor Saviour Balzan has filed a police report urging authorities to investigate how his call logs were illegally accessed and disseminated.

The police were specifically asked to investigate how details of incoming and outgoing calls from his mobile phone were passed on to journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He also called for criminal proceedings to be initiated before the criminal court.

Details of Mr Balzan’s call logs, referring to calls between Mr Balzan and the chief of staff of the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri, were revealed on Ms Caruana Galizia’s blog.

Ms Caruana Galizia wrote on Wednesday that late on Thursday, Mr Schembri rang Mr Balzan at around 1am and they spoke for 10 minutes. Then on Saturday morning Mr Balzan rang Mr Schembri at around 10am and spoke to him for a few seconds. He rang Mr Schembri again later that day, at 5.30pm, and this time they had a protracted 20-minute conversation.

Mr Balzan initially denied the allegation and said he would take legal action, prompting Ms Caruana Galizia to file another entry listing specifics of the calls.

Yesterday, Mr Balzan submitted a complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner and telecoms companies Vodafone and GO.