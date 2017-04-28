Business calls for political maturity
The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry said yesterday it had followed “with utmost concern” the recent developments taking place in the current political scenario.
“As a responsible organisation, the Chamber be-lieves business cannot thrive without economic and political stability.
In the interest of continued economic prosperity, therefore, the Chamber urges all political parties to exercise caution and maturity to ensure Malta’s reputation as a respectable global centre for business is safeguarded,” the Chamber said in its statement.
