Air Malta registers double-digit growth during Easter
Airline predicts similar results for April and May
Air Malta workers were kept busy over the Easter period, with the airline registering a 14 per cent increase in passengers when compared to the same period last year.
In a statement, the national airline said that it had operated 22 more flights and carried an additional 3,000 passengers over the Easter period this year, with load factors of more than 90 per cent.
“We were confident that our changing business model and commercial
improvements will deliver better results," said the airline's chief commercial officer Paul Sies. "This clearly shows that we are on the right track and can compete in a cutthroat environment by offering the best value for money."
Mr Sies said it looked likely that Air Malta would continue its positive trend and register double-digit passenger growth in April and May, and that new services to Tunis and Tel Aviv would help the airline tap new markets.
