After 22-year wait, grave letters in the post

The first new graves at Addolorata for 22 years are now available. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The government is sending letters to people who have been waiting for a grave for 22 years to come forward to sign a promise of sale agreement as 2,880 graves at Addolorata cemetery become available.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said yesterday that five consortia had expressed interest in a call for the restoration and extension of the cemetery. The project will be a public-private partnership.

Around 4,000 people were on the waiting list, some since the mid-1990s, Mr Fearne said. There are not enough graves for all the people featuring on that waiting list, he said.

It is envisaged that the graves will be available at the beginning of next year.

He explained that the consortium that will be chosen will run the area for 15 years and will have to invest in restoration works with a minimum investment of €6 million.

The entire project is estimated to cost around €18 million, with the extension part of the project expected to cost around €12 million.

He said the workers will remain on the public payroll.

The new extension, located in an area known as Tal-Ħorr, abuts the existing cemetery at the southern flank and has for years has been subject to extensive dumping.

Due to the Addolorata cemetery’s historical and architectural importance, the design of the new extension will include the original semi-circular plaza as designed by architect Emanuele Luigi Galizia. To maximise the burial space, the graves have been designed to consist of four tiers with an ossuary below.

Integral to the extension project is a landscaping scheme, which will see the introduction of various tree species to complement those already present. Over 55 additional car parking spaces will be provided for.

Plans to build 2,000 graves at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery were first announced before the 2008 election but were shelved.

The project was subsequently re-dimensioned after the election with the idea of roping in a private investor. The €33 million project had to cater for 9,000 graves – to be sold at €8,000 each – and the restoration of the existing cemetery. Even this plan was shelved and, prior to the 2013 election, the government announced a less ambitious project to have some 3,000 graves at a price of €5,000.

Fresh plans for an extension at the public cemetery were submitted in 2014 and the Planning Authority gave the go ahead last year.

Minister Fearne said that work is expected to begin at the end of this year.