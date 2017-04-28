Music instruments
Together with the Santa Maria Accordion Band, Attard, I have just organised the first Accordion Festival.
Speaking with members of the audience, the idea of having an Old Music Instruments Museum was born. I myself took part in the festival playing a 19th century accordion that was manufactured in Germany.
I am now considering donating the old accordion to the museum. The accordion was invented in 1822 in Germany.
All those interested in the idea of setting up a music instruments museum can contact me at PO Box 16, Msida.
