Sporting briefs

Enyeama: Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama could miss the rest of the season after interim boss Franck Passi announced he is to undergo an arthroscopy. The 34-year-old picked up a knee injury in his side’s defeat to Rennes on April 15 and was replaced in the starting line-up by Mike Maignan for Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Guingamp. Passi confirmed the news in a video shown on the club’s official website yesterday.

Austin: Southampton’s injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said. The club’s joint top scorer Austin, who suffered a shoulder injury in December, is set to feature in the season-ending under-23 fixture at Manchester City on May 5. “Austin is back with the group for the first time, which is good news,” Puel said. “For the moment it is important for him to make progress with his fitness.”

Robinson: Birmingham captain Paul Robinson has been banned for three games by the FA. The 38-year-old was charged with violent conduct after appearing to hit out at Aston Villa’s James Chester in Sunday’s 1-0 derby defeat. The incident happened in the immediate aftermath of Gabby Agbonlahor’s 68th-minute winner at Villa Park. Birmingham have two games left in the Championship and are just two points above the relegation zone.

Pachuca: A late goal from Franco Jara gave Pachuca a 1-0 win over Tigres on Wednesday and helped the Mexican side to their fifth CONCACAF Champions League title with a 2-1 aggregate victory. With 83 minutes gone, a long-range shot slipped from the hands of Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and Jara nipped in to side-foot the ball home from eight yards out. Tigres’ French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac scored with less than a minute of injury time left but the goal that would have taken the game to extra-time was chalked off for offside.

La Liga: Alaves vs Eibar 0-0; Sevilla vs Celta Vigo 2-1; Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis 2-1.