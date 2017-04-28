Advert
Fellaini sent off as United hold City

United's Marouane Fellaini (third right) with City's Sergio Aguero (centre) after being sent off by referee.

Manchester United held on for a goalless draw in a feisty derby clash with Manchester City after midfielder Marouane Fellaini was sent off for a headbutt in the 84th  minute at the Etihad Stadium last night.

The result leaves City in fourth place still a point - and a place - ahead of their local rivals in the Premier League and extends United’s unbeaten run to 24 league games.

City, who dominated most of the game, thought they had a late winner when Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, on as a substitute for his first match since being injured in February, headed home but was offside.

Belgian Fellaini, former Everton midfielder was sent off when, moments after being booked for a foul on Sergio Aguero, he tripped the Argentine and then, in clear view of referee Martin Atkinson, confronted him by pushing his forehead towards the City forward who fell.

