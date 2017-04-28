Xewkija in showdown with Nadur

Victoria Hotspurs player James tabone (left) and Michael bezzina, of Xagħra United, in a tussle for possession. Photo: Anthony Cassar

The GFA Division One league comes to an end this weekend with the direct clash for the championship crown between Xewkija Tigers and Nadur Youngsters.

Xewkija could become champions for the eighth time with a draw while Nadur have to emerge victorious to make it 12 titles in the all-time list.

In their last matches, Xewkija beat Għajnsielem 2-0 while Nadur swept past Oratory Youths 5-1.

Third-placed Għajnsielem had a few regular players missing due to suspensions while three of their foreign players started on the bench.

Dene Shields opened the scoring on 32 minutes and Thiago Melo Dos Santos made sure with a second goal 16 minutes from time.

Nadur breached the Oratory defensive lines three times early on following a Brandon Said double and a Claudio Antunes goal.

Said chalked up his hat-trick soon after the restart before Oratory pulled one back through Bartomeu Perello Palou. Saviour Attard sealed the Youngsters’ victory with a fifth goal on 60 minutes.

In another match, Kerċem Ajax retained their fourth place in the standings with a 2-1 win over SK Victoria Wanderers.

Joshua Buttigieg scored twice for the winners in between Predrag Dordevic equaliser for the Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Victoria Hotspurs added more woes on relegated Xagħra United after beating them 3-0. Mark Camilleri paved the way for his team’s win with the opening goal. Eric Nwankwo made it 2-0 after Xagħra had Steve Sultana sent off for a foul. Moussa Bamba rounded up the Hotspurs’ victory with a third goal on 66 minutes.

Division Two

The Second Division league honours and an automatic promotion berth will also be decided in the last weekend of the campaign with St Lawrence Spurs and Għarb Rangers being the main contenders.

The Spurs currently lead the way with 44 points, two ahead of Għarb who need to beat St Lawrence tomorrow to leapfrog them in first place.

In their last match, the Spurs trounced Sannat Lions 3-0. Jason Portelli failed to score from a penalty but that little mattered for St Lawrence who took the lead through Charles Mercieca before Mohammed Senussi Telessi made sure with a brace of goals late on.

Munxar Falcons and Qala Saints ended their league commitments on a good note following a 2-2 draw.

Munxar opened the score through Alex Sacco but Qala turned the result in their favour before half-time through Christian Portelli and Joseph Buttigieg.

Jordi Parnis saved Munxar from defeat with a stoppage-time equaliser.