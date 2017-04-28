Verratti accuses Monaco of disrespect

Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has accused Monaco of disrespecting the Coupe de France after the principality’s young team were crushed 5-0 in the capital.

Monaco, who are currently joint top of the Ligue 1 table and who have a Champions League semi-final clash with Juventus next week, rested a number of key men for their last-four cup meeting with PSG, notably handing debuts to four players who have a combined age of 79.

And Verratti believes the move was “not very respectful” to the competition.

He said: “After that, if I were a Monaco player I’d be annoyed with my club because I always want to win.

“It’s good to compete, not to put out the reserves. It was a bit much. It’s not very respectful to the Coupe de France.”

PSG booked their place in the May final, where they will face Angers, thanks to goals from Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani, Blaise Matuidi and Marquinhos, while Monaco debutant Safwan Mbae scored an own goal.