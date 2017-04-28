European corporate governance experts to convene in Malta

Some of Europe's finest corporate governance experts will convene in Malta on May 4 for one of Europe's most important corporate governance events of 2017.

The Institute of Directors Malta Branch (IoD) chairman James J. Satariano has announced that the European Confederation of Directors’ Associations (ecoDa) has partnered with IoD to organise the 20th European Corporate Governance Conference in Malta on May 4 at Le Meridien in Balluta.

A year in the making and organised by the Malta branch of the Institute of Directors, the 20th European Corporate Governance Conference, the conference will be opened by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and feature 30 world-class speakers discussing a raft of corporate governance issues.

Conference attendees will be divided into five panels that will explore long-term value creation; rebuilding trust with corporate governance; corporate governance and CSR; digitalisation and innovation, and 'The 20th European Corporate Governance Conference: A milestone for Corporate Governance history'.

The latter panel will feature contributions from Patrick Zurstrassen, honorary chair of ecoDa, founding member and former chairman of ILA, the Luxembourg Institute of Directors, David Devlin, chairman, European Corporate Governance Institute (ECGI) and Stephen Martin, director general, IoD UK.

Malta IOD chairman James J. Satariano noted that Malta's efforts since 1998 to improve corporate governance education for the local business community had led to dozens of conferences, workshops, seminars and activities in the corporate governance field and culminated with the IoD being asked to host this year's European Corporate Governance Conference.

"I believe this is by far the most significant business conference held in Malta on this subject," Mr Satariano said. "As our economy grows and becomes more international this is exactly the kind of quality international business events that we have to stage."

For more details about the event or to book a place, visit the event website or call 9920 7677. A limited number of conference-only places remain at the special offer price of €199+VAT.