Ramla Bay to host sustainable music and arts festival

Sunscape Festival will return to Gozo's Ramla Bay this coming July with a series of live musical performances, collaborative workshops and unique activities such as surfboard yoga, shadow theatre and slacklining.

Now in its fourth edition, the three-day festival will this year revolve around the theme 'Atlantis Calling' with parts of the festival area open to the public free-of-charge.

"Sunscape has grown and evolved over the years while remaining true to its spirit for fun, sustainable living, cultural diversity, and self-development,” said festival founder Vee Borg. “This year we have put a lot of energy into creating new areas with innovative and interactive art activities such as live painting, body art and creative workshops, inviting everyone to get involved and choose their own adventure.”

The festival will run from July 7 to July 9.

