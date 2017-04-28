'Mozart at Midnight' to keep classical music buffs up late

A late-night tribute to Mozart modelled on the classical composer's own predilection for midnight concerts will be raising money for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

President Coleiro Preca at the event's inauguration. Photo: Office of the President

Organised by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the 'Mozart at Midnight' concert will leave it late to delight attendees at the Grandmaster's Palace in Valletta, with music expected to begin at 11.30pm on Saturday May 27.

Midnight concerts are gaining popularity across the globe, but this will be the first time such a concert is held in Malta.

The concept for such a late-night event comes from Mozart himself, who frequently organised and hosted concerts which would go on late into the night and built a reputation for his lavish lifestyle.



The concert will be seeking to recreate this setting, under the direction of its principal conductor Brian Schembri and with the collaboration of hornist Jose García Gutiérrez, will be performing some of Mozart’s best-loved works including Mozart’s famous Eine kleine nachtmusik – “a little serenade” – before a performance of the composer’s 4th Horn Concerto.



Rounding off the night is a performance of his 40th Symphony, known as the “Great G minor Symphony,” one of only two minor-key symphonies by Mozart and one of his most admired compositions.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca presided over the launch of the event and thanked the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and event sponsors for their backing of the MCCFF.

For more details, visit the event Facebook page, the showshappening website or call 79431112.