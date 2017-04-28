Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins lead tributes

Jonathan Demme with Jodie Foster on the set of Silence of the Lambs (1993).

The Silence of the Lambs stars Jodie Foster and Sir Anthony Hopkins have paid tribute to the film’s Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme.

Foster said she was “heartbroken” by the film-maker’s death, while Sir Anthony described Demme as “one of the best”.

Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and Ron Howard were also among those to pay tribute to Demme.

Foster, who won the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of FBI agent Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs, said: “I am heartbroken to lose a friend, a mentor, a guy so singular and dynamic you’d have to design a hurricane to contain him.

“Jonathan was as quirky as his comedies and as deep as his dramas. He was pure energy, the unstoppable cheerleader for anyone creative.

“Just as passionate about music as he was about art, he was and will always be a champion of the soul.

“JD, most beloved, something wild, brother of love, director of the lambs. Love that guy. Love him so much.”

Sir Anthony, who won the Academy Award for best actor for his performance as Dr Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film, said: “I am really shocked and very sad to hear about Jonathan’s passing.

“He was one of the best and a really nice guy as well who had such a great spirit. Every day being with him was a high five. My condolences to his family.”

He also directed Philadelphia, Something Wild, Rachel Getting Married and the landmark concert documentary Stop Making Sense featuring Talking Heads. Hanks, who won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of an Aids patient in Philadelphia, paid tribute to Demme, saying he was “the grandest of men”.

“Jonathan taught us how big a heart a person can have and how it will guide how we live and what we do for a living,” Hanks said.

Timberlake also paid an emotional tribute to Demme, posting a black and white photo of the pair hugging on Instagram.

The film-maker’s last film was a documentary about the singer, entitled Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids.

“Words just aren’t enough with heartache like this,” Timberlake wrote. “You taught me so much about life and art and about standing up for what you believe. You made me better at my craft. And, the time I spent with you away from a camera and a stage made a better human out of me.”

The director on the set of the film.

Apollo 13 director Howard wrote on Twitter: “Jonathan Demme was a great artist, humanitarian, activist & a warm encouraging colleague. I’ve known very few like him.”

Meanwhile, actress Thandie Newton, who starred in Demme’s films Beloved and The Truth About Charlie, tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the passing of the most brilliant man ­ director, father, friend, activist. Devastating to let him go. I love you JD xT.”

Anne Hathaway, who starred in Demme’s 2008 drama Rachel Getting Married for which she received an Oscar nomination, paid tribute to the director on Instagram.

The actress wrote: “Dearest JD, In this moment when words fail me, I am so grateful to the light which lets me see you everywhere, in everything. Thank you for cracking open the heart which is now breaking (it’s always worth it).

“My favourite rebel angel... I love you forever.”

She ended the moving note with the words “See you later x”.