Zammit wins bronze in Udine

Rodney Zammit (right) and Giorgi Kaldani pose with their medals in Udine.

Rodney Zammit continued his preparations for next month’s Games of the Small States of Europe in San Marino when he took part in the Trofeo Internazionale Judo Citta di Tolmezzo in Udine, Italy.

Zammit was accompanied by his Georgian coach Giorgi Kaldani and Jeremy Saywell, who is currently recovering from surgery, and two young judokas Clive Camilleri and Lara Castillo, who both were making their international debut.

Over 500 judokas from eight different countries took part in the two-day competition.

Zammit competed in the -60kgs which was contested by six judokas.

In the first contest, Zammit was surprised by Austrian Manuel Wiesler who strangled him and forced the Maltese judoka to tap out.

But Zammit refused to throw in the towel and secured the bronze medal when he beat Italian Luciano Alessio.

Kaldani, competed in the -73kgs which was contested by nine judokas.

The Georgian showed his superiority and experience, defeating all his three opponents in less than a minute, to secure the gold medal.

Castillo contested the Espoir -60kgs category which feature 17 participants.

She started the competition in style when she beat Italian Versolatto with a Ura Nage (rear throw) to earn a place in the semi-finals.

Here, Castillo was up against Barad but the Slovenian proved too strong for the Maltese and progressed to the final.

Castillo’s bronze medal fight was against another Slovenian judoka who secured victory with an osaekomi (hold down).

Camilleri, a student of the National School of Sport, won the first contest but was then beaten in the quarter-final stage.

In a statement, the Malta Judo Federation said it was pleased with the performances of its judokas and said that their participation in Italy have provided them with significant international experience and surely bodes well for their future.