Sports round-up

Boxing:Anthony Joshua (picture) has said his 13 weeks of preparation has pushed him to a whole new level ahead of his world heavyweight title fight with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on Saturday. The 27-year-old Joshua, who is unbeaten in 18 bouts since turning professional in 2013, said he is not concerned about the punishment he could take in the ring because of his high-intensity training program. “I’ve been pushed to places I’ve never been pushed before,” Joshua told the BBC. “I think I take more punishment in the gym than I do in the fights.”

Olympics:The Australian Olympic Committee’s (AOC) media and communications director Mike Tancred has stepped down from his role pending an investigation into bullying allegations, the AOC said yesterday. Tancred, a long-serving lieutenant to AOC President John Coates, was accused of workplace bullying and intimidation by former CEO Fiona de Jong and a number of other staffers. Tancred declined to comment on the allegations when contacted by Reuters.

Horse Racing:Britain’s Jockey Club yesterday announced a record set of figures, including 22.6 million pounds ($29 million) of profit on a bumper turnover of almost 200 million pounds. The organisation, which stages several of the most popular events in British sport including racing’s Grand National, The Cheltenham Festival and The Derby, delivered its eighth successive year of turnover growth with a record 191.5 million pounds.

Tennis:French Open organisers have increased the grand slam tournament’s prize money by 12 per cent to 36 million euros ($39.25 million) while narrowing the gap between the earnings of the winners and the first-round losers. The winners will pocket 2.1 million euros each, a 100,000-euro increase from 2016, with first-round losers earning 35,000 euros, tournament director Guy Forget said. Serbian Novak Djokovic won the men’s title while Spaniard Garbine Muguruza claimed the women’s title last year. The 2017 French Open runs from May 28-June 11.

Rugby Union:World champions New Zealand and first-time opponents Georgia will feature on Wales’ 2017 autumn Test schedule. The Welsh Rugby Union also confirmed Principality Stadium appointments with Australia and South Africa among the four-match programme. Wales will host Australia on November 11 followed by Georgia seven days later, then New Zealand on November 25 and South Africa on December 2. Wales have never previously faced Georgia.