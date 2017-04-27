SEC to hosttraining camp in June

The Sport and Exercise College (SEC) will host two professional coaches who will be holding a full programme for young football players, coaches and fitness trainers in Malta in June.

The SEC is a European education centre, licensed to offer sports exercise and fitness training along with certification programmes.

Professor Armando Caligaris is a professional physical trainer from the Italian football federation (FIGC). He is the head of exercise science at Genoa FC and is a lecturer in the UEFA B courses held in Italy.

Coach Davide Brunello needs no introduction in Italian youth football. He is currently coach of Genoa U-14, technical director of Genoa Under 6 to Under 12 and is also a lecturer in the UEFA B courses.

Children born between 2003 and 2009 may join the SEC camp which will feature one training session per day between June 14 and 18.

A lecture for qualified or prospective coaches and physical trainers will be held on June 14, 17 and 18.

Anyone interested in any of the three programmes may visit the college’s website www.sportexercisecollege.com or send an email to [email protected].