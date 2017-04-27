Positive showing for Maltese team in Bulgaria

Matthew Asciak won all his three single matches in Bulgaria, this month.

The Malta Davis Cup team gave a good account of themselves in the European Group 3 zone tournament which was held recently in Sozopol, Bulgaria.

The Maltese team, captained by Steve Caruana, was formed by Matthew Asciak, Omar Sudzuka, Denzil Agius and Ben Farrugia.

They were drawn in Pool B alongside Macedonia, Moldova and Iceland.

On the first day Malta faced the strong team of Macedonia.

Here Matthew Asciak produced probably one of his best ever performances when he beat Tomislav Jotovski 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

In the other rubber Sudzuka was beaten by Grabul 6-3, 6-4.

In the doubles Asciak and Sudzuka lost to Grabul and Deari 7-5, 7-5.

The Moldovans were up next for the Maltese.

Asciak was again in great form, defeating Soltoianu 6-1, 6-1 but Agius came up short against Bulat and lost 6-0, 6-4.

In the doubles, Asciak and Sudzuka went down to Baskov and Clumak 6-1, 6-1.

In the final encounter of the group, Malta beat Iceland 2-1.

Asciak bagged his third win when he beat Birkir Gunnarson 6-2 6-1.

Rafn Bonifacius leveled the tie when he beat Sudzuka 6-1 6-2.

In the decisive doubles match, Asciak/Sudzuka came back from 4-1 down in the decider to win the match 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.

Malta played against Albania in the positional play-offs between 9th and 12th place.

Sudzuka faced Zili and easily disposed of his opponent 6-1, 6-1.

Denzil Agius then lost to Mjestitri 6-2, 6-3. In the final doubles match Asciak/Sudzuka beat Shypheja/Sulsova 6-0, 6-1.

“I am really pleased with the efforts of our players,” Caruana said.

“The results attained here helped the team to move up 10 places in the international rankings.

“Another positive was the inclusion of young Ben Farrugia in the team and this experience will surely help in his development.”