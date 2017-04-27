Advert
Thursday, April 27, 2017, 00:01

O’Sullivan knocked out by Ding

Ronnie O’Sullivan denied he snubbed the chance of a maximum break as he crashed out of the World Championship to Ding Junhui.

Chinese superstar Ding brilliantly saw off the five-time champion, winning through 13-10 and setting up a clash with Mark Selby in the semi-finals – a repeat of last year’s final match-up.

O’Sullivan made a thrilling 146 break – just the third in Crucible history – as he battled in vain to stay in the tournament.

And by taking pink from the 13th red when a perfect 147 looked a formality, O’Sullivan sparked debate over whether he had spurned the opportunity because of the low prize-money on offer.

O’Sullivan said: “I was playing for the black but I just didn’t get on it. I don’t take this stuff too seriously.

“I like to entertain, I like to put on a good show, and I like to have fun and I like to enjoy myself.

“In a world where everything’s so serious, I like to make it fun.”

Twenty years ago O’Sullivan pocketed £165,000 for a World Championship maximum that took just five minutes and 20 seconds, but this year the 41-year-old’s reward would have been £15,000, made up of a high-break prize of £10,000 and a £5,000 147 bonus.

When O’Sullivan was pressed on the financial rewards for the 147, and whether he was trying to make a point, he added: “I’m just having a bit of fun. Let’s not go down that route, let’s just  wish Ding the very best.”

Other result: Higgins bt Wilson 13-6.

