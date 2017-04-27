Rising star Andrey Gugnin, who studied at the Moscow State Conservatory, will be giving a piano recital this evening as part of the Malta International Music Festival.

His programme includes three pieces from the Childhood Memories Suite by Alexey Shor, Sonata Romance op. 53 by Nikolai Medtner, Islamey by Mily Balakirev, Une barque sur l’ocean from Miroirs by Ravel and 12 Etudes op. 25 by Chopin.

The recital will be held at the Robert Samut Hall in Floriana today at 7.30pm. For tickets and more information, call 7772 7222.