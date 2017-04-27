Top musicians Natasha Chircop and Marco Rivoltini will render some of the world’s greatest piano masterpieces for four hands in Mdinatomorrow evening.

They will perform works by Mendelssohn, Brahms, Debussy and Ravel on a special grand piano dating to AD1890 and of the brand Debussy favoured most – Blüthner. This will recreate the authentic sound for which these classical music masterpieces were composed and from which the composers drew further inspiration.

Three halls of the museum will be open throughout the evening and patrons will be welcome to walk around and enjoy the art. Wine will be served after the concert.

Four Hands Piano Masterpieces will be held at the Cathedral Museum in Mdina tomorrow at 7.30pm. Tickets may be purchased from the museum or online at www.ticketline.com.mt. For more information, call 7905 4688 or send an e-mail to: [email protected] com.