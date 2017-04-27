Open weekend at Augustinian Cloister in Rabat

The Augustinian Cloister Organising Committee of Rabat is organising an open weekend where the public will beable to visit the historical Augustinian church and priory.

The event is being organised to coincide with the Mdina Medieval Festival.

The aim of the activity is to promote spirituality through culture by opening the church’s doors to the public and be a promoter of the arts by creating encounters between culture and religion. It also aims to raise funds for the restoration and conservation of the monastery.

Activities will include guided tours of the church and convent, an art exhibition by various artists, a book exhibition, on-site restoration works, lectures/presentations on various aspects of the convent, readings from the Confessions of St Augustine and blood donations.

Musical group The Busker will perform tomorrow at 7.30pm in front of St Mark’s church. An organ concert by the world-famous Wayne Marshall will be held on Saturday at St Mark’s church at 7.30pm.

A lunchtime concert by the Cordia String Quartet will be held on Sunday at noon in St Mark’s church. A classical guitar concert by Bernard Catania will also be held on Sunday at 7.30pm in the old refectory of the convent.

The open weekend at the Augustinian Cloister will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Entrance for the concerts by The Busker, Wayne Marshall and Cordia String Quartet is free but a retiring collection will be made. The Bernard Catania concert is against a small fee. For tickets and more information, visit www. augustiniancloister.org or call 2145 4111/7906 1945, send an e-mail to [email protected] or visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ AugustinianCloister/.