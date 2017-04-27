Home-grown stand-up comedy
The Eden Comedy Club will be hosting its fourth local stand-up comedy show on Saturday.
The line-up for the night includes Malta’s top comedy acts that have made names for themselves around the island and beyond: Malcolm Galea, Nicola Abela Garret, Marie-Claire Pellegrini and Colin Fitz.
This gig promises to deliver a great night out for comedy lovers and also aims at supporting the local comedy scene.
The show, being held on Saturday at the Eden SuperBowl at 9pm, is rated 16+. Entrance is free. There will also be special offers on beer throughout the evening. For more information, visit edensuperbowl.com or call on 2371 0777.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.