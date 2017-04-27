Home-grown stand-up comedy

The Eden Comedy Club will be hosting its fourth local stand-up comedy show on Saturday.

The line-up for the night includes Malta’s top comedy acts that have made names for themselves around the island and beyond: Malcolm Galea, Nicola Abela Garret, Marie-Claire Pellegrini and Colin Fitz.

This gig promises to deliver a great night out for comedy lovers and also aims at supporting the local comedy scene.

The show, being held on Saturday at the Eden SuperBowl at 9pm, is rated 16+. Entrance is free. There will also be special offers on beer throughout the evening. For more information, visit edensuperbowl.com or call on 2371 0777.