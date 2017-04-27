French influence on British royal art

French influence on the British royal collection of art and the design of British royal residences will be the topic of DFASinMalta’s next lecture by Oliver Everett being held today. DFASinMalta is one of 360 societies throughout the UK and Europe affiliated to the National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Societies (NADFAS).

Everett, educated at Cambridge University, was librarian at the Royal Library, Windsor Castle from 1984 to 2002, where he is now Librarian Emeritus. He wrote the official guidebook and audio tour on Windsor Castle, taught a course on its history and collaborated on a television programme about the castle. He has written articles on the Royal Library and assisted with two books on aspects of the Royal Collection.

The lecture is being held at Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel and Spa today at 6.30pm. Entrance is free for DFASinMalta members and is open to guests against a fee. For more information, call DFASinMalta on 2165 3610.