Announcements

SALIBA. On April 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Rabat, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Roland and his wife Marisa, Wilfred and his wife Rita and Paul and his wife Yvonne, his grandchildren Roberta and her boyfriend Neil, Jean Luca, Christa and her husband Robert Ellis, Philippe and his girlfriend Martina, and Gabrielle Marie, his great-granddaughter Esmeralda Marie, his brother Saviour and his wife Marisa, his sister Doris and her husband Joe, his sister-in-law Martha, widow of Toni Grixti, his two sisters-in-law living in Australia, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, April 28 at 1.15pm for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TANTI PETRONI. On the morning of Wednesday, April 26, CARMEN, widow of Carmel, passed away peacefully, leaving to mourn her loss her children Sergio and his wife Angela and Noelene and her husband Emanuel, her grandchildren Mildred and her husband Godwin, Christian and his wife Valentina, Matthew, and Andrew and his girlfriend Megan, her great-grandchildren, family members and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital mortuary on Monday, May 1 at 8am and proceeds to Mosta Dome parish church where Mass will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul's Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation, Mater Dei Hospital, and ALS Malta Foundation, 263, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On Wednesday, April 26, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre, MARIA, aged 83, passed away peacefully. We thank the Lord for blessing us with Maria’s generous life. She leaves to mourn her loss her Jesuit brother Joe, her sister Esther and her husband Charlie and her nephews and niece Mark, Brian, David, Joanne and their families. In Canada, Maria will be missed by the families of her brother Frans and his wife Mary, her sister May and her husband Saviour, Ritchie, widow of her brother Jimmy, her sister Theresa, widow of Ronnie. Friends and relatives will feel the loss of Maria. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 8.30am at Mosta parish church of the Assumption, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. Her relatives are grateful for the care and attention Maria received by doctors, nurses and carers alike both at Mater Dei Hospital, and more recently at the Rehabilitation Ward 5, Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre.

In Memoriam

ABELA SCOLARO – Mro. JOSEPH ABELA SCOLARO. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 38th anniversary of his passing away. Forever loved and missed by his children Lino, Ophelia, Anna and John and their families.

AVALLONE. In loving memory of MARY ANNE (ex-Air Malta Purser), on the fifth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers, her mother Emanuela, Ferdinand, her sister Jennifer and family.

AVALLONE. In ever loving and unfading memory of MARYANNE, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her partner Ferdinand k/a Fernie, her mother Emanuela, her sister Jennifer, her husband and nieces Kylie and Thea.

DACOUTROS – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our dearest father on the 35th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers, his daughters Grace, Johanna, Lydia and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGUARA CARUANA GATTO – The most Noble Countess TERESINA. Everlasting memories of a beloved mother and grandmother today the third anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter, sons and grandsons.

TABONE. In loving memory of CHARLES on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his loving wife Elvira, née Taliana, and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TAGLIAFERRO – JOE. On the 10th year of his demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

TESTA – THERESA. In loving memory, on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Godfrey, her daughters and sons and their spouses, her grandchildren, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. All Masses celebrated today, Thursday, April 27 at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 30th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT CUTAJAR – ALFRED (Fritz). Fond memories of our beloved father on the 26th anniversary of his death. So loved, so missed. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Michael, Joanna, Tony and their families.

ZAMMIT TABONA – LINA. Treasured memories of a beloved aunt, today the ninth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Janika and David, Michelle and Karl, David and Vibeke. Mass for the repose of her soul is being said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of our aunt LINA on her ninth anniversary. Remembering her today with love and gratitude. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by Mireille, Henry, Marisha and Steven.