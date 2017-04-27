United Airlines to give $10,000 to passengers who give up their seats
Giving up your seat on United just got a less painful.
The airline said today it will offer passengers who forfeit seats on overbooked flights up to $10,000.
The carrier figures it will cost them less that a repeat of the incident where a passenger, David Dao was forcibly dragged from his seat to make room for United crew members.
Dao's lawyer said he incurred a concussion, broken nose and lost two front teeth.
The new policy also comes after rival Delta outlined plans of its own for cash compensation - United's offer topping Delta's by 50 dollars.
Dao was yanked from a flight from Chicago to Louisville by authorities.
United later saying it will no longer call law enforcement in such situations, and that passengers who've already boarded will never be asked to deplane.
United CEO Oscar Munoz, who's been under fire for the debacle, last week forfeited his role as company chairman, which was planned for 2018.
