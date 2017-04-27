DNCE and Jonas Blue for Isle of MTV

DNCE and chart-topping DJ and producer Jonas Blue will take the stage at this year’s Isle of MTV Malta live music festival, joining The Chainsmokers on the Granaries in Floriana on June 27.

DNCE

Making their global debut in 2015, with their triple platinum-selling breakout smash Cake By The Ocean, DNCE (Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless) recently took home the win for ‘Best PUSH Artist’ at the 2016 MTV EMAs and ‘Best New Artist’ at last year’s MTV VMAs.

Their self-titled debut album DNCE, released in November 2016, charted internationally and includes the follow-up hit singles, Toothbrush and Body Moves.

Their new single Kissing Strangers, features global superstar Nicki Minaj and is currently the most added song at Top 40 radio in the US.

Jonas Blue

2016 MTV EMA nominee Jonas Blue, took the music industry by storm in last year with his debut single, Fast Car featuring Dakota. Selling over six million records worldwide, it was the biggest selling single globally of the year from a debut British artist.

This followed with equally great international success with his second and third dance hits, Perfect Strangers featuring JP Cooper and By Your Side featuring RAYE. Jonas is poised for continued worldwide success in 2017 and beyond, having now sold more than 13 million records and been streamed two billion times.

Isle of MTV Malta will be filmed and edited into a 60-minute special that will broadcast across 20 MTV channels throughout Europe. The show will also be supported across all MTV social media platforms as well as via a bespoke website.

As part of an extensive integrated marketing campaign, the Isle of MTV Malta concert will be supported by marketing initiatives, all of which will drive awareness of the event and promote Malta’s position as a holiday destination for young people.