Thursday, April 27, 2017, 20:31

Two court messengers under investigation

They hid the documents of a pending criminal case

Two court messengers are under investigation for having hidden a file containing documents on a pending criminal case.

The investigation is being led by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

The reason for the messengers' action is not known, the Ministry of Justice said. 

Their movements were recorded on CCTV.  The police have also been called. 

The two messengers have been suspended.  

