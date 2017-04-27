Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says former police chief Michael Cassar walked away from his role a day after the government’s anti-money laundering agency recommended further investigations into the Prime Minister’s top aide Keith Schembri. In another story, the newspaper says Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat has lambasted the Planning Authority for failing to act on the building of a road on ODZ land despite the council flagging the abuse.

The Malta Independent says Martin Micallef is expected to be appointed Broadcasting Authority chairman.

L-Orizzont says the government and the social partners have agreed on the minimum wage increase.

In-Nazzjon says Opposition leader Simon Busuttil will be presenting proof of the Labour government’s corruption this morning.