Three new EU projects approved

Photo: Shutterstock

Three projects amounting to just under €5 million, aimed at enhancing Malta’s security and facilitating the integration of third-country nationals, have been approved.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Ian Borg said a project pertaining to the Customs Department will lead to investment in x-ray scanning equipment.

This would enhance the department’s capabilities in the continuous battle against cross-border crime and other serious activities, including those of a terrorist nature, smuggling of drugs and cigarettes, money laundering, counterfeiting of goods, endangered protected species, and works of art.

The other two projects, to be implemented by the health and education ministries, cover language learning and parental support for integration as well as the building of an Asylum Seekers Isolation Unit for Highly Infectious Diseases.