Skaters call for removal of billboards at Msida park

Skaters risk getting injured every time they whirl off ramps at the Msida skatepark as billboards have been set up close to the half-pipes there.

Two billboards were put up some months ago to the surprise of the many skaters who visit the park regularly. The billboards pose a danger to the skaters as they are too close to the spot where those on skateboards and bicycles land.

No applications for any such billboards at the skatepark could be traced through the Planning Authority’s map server and questions sent to the authority remained unanswered by the time of writing.

Meanwhile, an online petition by skaters calling for consultation on “the proper placement of billboards” has over 500 signatures.

The petition is calling on the authorities to ensure that the safety of those using the park is taken into consideration before any such structures are installed.

“The Msida skatepark has been in a poor state for years. Two or three times a year we spend days or even weeks making phone calls to the respective authorities to see what is going to be done about lights not working, overflowing bins and other maintenance issues,” skater Julian Delia said.

He said this was not the first time that decisions were taken without skaters being consulted.

The installation of the billboards limited the space that could be used by the skaters, he went on, insisting that wrapping “a little bit of foam” around the steel rods keeping the billboards in place did very little in termsof protection.

Since its inauguration in 2008, the skatepark has undergone few changes but is used by skaters and bikers at all hours of the day. It is Malta’s only skatepark.

