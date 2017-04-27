PN approves five more election candidates
Five candidates for the general election have been approved by the executive of the Nationalist Party, raising the number of candidates so far to 93.
The new candidates are Ruben Teeling, Ray Bugeja, Maria Deguara, Edward Torpiano and David Stellini.
PN leader Simon Busuttil thanked all candidates for their commitment to giving the people the country they deserved.
