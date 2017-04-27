Advert
Thursday, April 27, 2017, 20:16

PN approves five more election candidates

Five candidates for the general election have been approved by the executive of the Nationalist Party, raising the number of candidates so far to 93.

The new candidates are Ruben Teeling, Ray Bugeja, Maria Deguara, Edward Torpiano and David Stellini.

PN leader Simon Busuttil thanked all candidates for their commitment to giving the people the country they deserved.  

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Daphne Caruana Galizia arrives in court...

  2. Editor wants telecom companies to...

  3. Government corruption: Busuttil pledges...

  4. PM dismisses calls to step aside

  5. FIAU had asked the police to probe Keith...

  6. Agreement reached on raising the...

  7. Watch: ‘I believe Keith Schembri’ –...

  8. Magistrate accepts Busuttil's request to...

  9. ‘Mysterious Mrieħel poles’ probe...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed