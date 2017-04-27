PN approves coalition with Marlene Farrugia's Democratic Party

The executive of the Nationalist Party has unanimously approved a coalition agreement with the Democratic Party, which is headed by former Labour MP Marlene Farrugia.

The Democratic Party candidates will contest the forthcoming general election on the PN list, forming what the PN described as Forza Nazzjonali (National Force)

Coalition talks started in September when PN leader Simon Busuttil said the PN was open to all those who wished to work together to give Malta a new government that was clean and honest, the PN said.

Dr Busuttil in a statement today said the country could no longer remain in a situation where the prime minister was under criminal investigation.

The details of the coalition agreement will be given tomorrow morning.