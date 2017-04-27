New vehicle scrappage scheme announced

Transport Malta has announced a new grant scheme on the purchase of new environment-friendly vehicles

515 vehicles have already benefited from the original €400,000 allocated between January and April 2017.

Vehicle owners who applied for the scheme were entitled to between €700 and €900 upon the purchase of a new M1 motor vehicle allowed to carry no more than eight passengers in addition to the driver, with CO2 emissions not exceeding 130g/km, length not exceeding 4460mm and licensed for private use only. Owners had to de-registering a vehicle in the same category.

Application forms for the scheme are available from Transport Malta, Vehicle Licensing Unit, A3 Towers, Paola or downloaded from http://www.transport.gov.mt/land-transport

The scheme in the form of a grant to incentivise the purchase of Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid vehicles, and Battery Electric Quadricycles is still applicable.