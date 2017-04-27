New Apostolic Nuncio for Malta appointed

Mgr D'Errico with Pope Francis

Monsignor Alessandro D’Errico, titular Archbishop of Carini and currently Apostolic Nuncio in Croatia, has been appointed new Apostolic Nuncio for Malta.

Mgr D’Errico was born in Frattamaggiore in Naples, Italy, in 1950. He was ordained priest in 1974 and he was incardinated in the Diocese of Aversa.

He studied at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in Rome and joined the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See in 1977. He then served in the Apostolic Nunciature in Thailand, Brazil and Greece. He served within the Prefecture of the Papal Household and later served in the Pontificalrepresentations in Italy and in Poland.

As the Apostolic Nuncio in Malta, Archbishop D’Errico will represent the Holy Father and the Holy See both with regard to the Catholic Church in Malta and Gozo, as well as to the Civil Authorities. He will also be the dean of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Republic of Malta.

It is the duty of the Papal Representative to strengthen the bonds of communion between the Apostolic See and the Catholic Church present in the country where he is posted.

He will promote and facilitate relations between the government of Malta and the Holy See.