MUT electoral board resigns en bloc

Franklin Barbara. Right: Marco Bonnici.

The electoral board of the Malta Union of Teachers announced this morning that they have resigned en bloc.

In a notice to members, the board said its members had handed in their resignation.

"This effectively means that the election process is currently stalled."

In the note, members were told that president Kevin Bonello is convening an urgent council meeting on Tuesday during which the council will decide whether to appoint professional auditors to take care of the election or call an extraordinary general meeting.

The election is being contested by Malta Union of Teachers senior vice-president Marco Bonnici and general secretary Franklin Barbara.

The two candidates have been accusing each other of hijacking the electoral process.

The election process comes should be concluded by the end of next month.