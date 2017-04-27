Malta-born Australian and his wife stranded in Canada after being refused US re-entry

A Malta-born Australian man and his wife were left stranded in Canada when US border authorities cancelled his visa and refused him entry into the United States, Australian media has reported.

David Sciberras was travelling in the United States with his wife Renate. They interrupted their US trip with a visit to Canada, but he was then refused re-entry to the US - days after President TrumpTrump gave US Border Security more power to deny entry.

The couple up having to give up two weeks of their holiday and fly home.

Mrs Sciberras told 7 News that they arrived in Los Angeles on March 28 and had no entry problems. They spent two weeks travelling along the US West Coast before crossing to Canada, visiting Toronto and Montreal.

They had then planned to fly to New York and spend another two weeks travelling down the East Coast to Miami and had already booked and paid for accommodation, a baseball game and a seven-day Caribbean cruise, along with their flight home from Miami.

But Mr Sciberras, travelling on an Australia passport, was stopped at Montreal and denied re-entry to the US.

The couple found that his Electronic System Travel Authorisation (ESTA), approved in November, had been cancelled while they were in the US.

They were never told why, despite five days of frantic enquiries to various US and Canadian departments, Australian officials as well as the US embassy.

Mrs Sciberras said her husband, who was born in Malta and was taken to Australia when he was 18 months old, had no criminal record.

Cancelling half their holiday meant losing the money they had spent on their accomodation and they also had to spend an $3500 for new flights home from Canada.

They arrived home on Sunday.