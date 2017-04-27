Keith Schembri logs on PN's website for volunteers

Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, found time today to log into the PN website which receives applications for volunteers, the PN said.

He then 'lied' to his Facebook friends when displayed an automated reply issued to all applicants. He never said he was actually the one who applied, the PN added.

It said it would have been better had Mr Schembri found time to answer journalists' questions about the serious claims made about him.

The PN said it was open for everyone, but its door was closed to Mr Schembri.