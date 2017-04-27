Health and safety awareness thrown out of the window
This picture, taken in John Borg Street, Birkirkara, earlier today shows how awareness of occupational health and safety has been thrown out of the window.
The two workers are not wearing harnesses or helmets and the planks they stand on do not appear to be secured.
Anybody witnessing perilous jobs is urged to call the Occupational Health and Safety Authority on 2124 7677.
