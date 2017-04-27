Drop in number of people seeking employment

The number of persons registering for employment in March stood at 2,649, 1,384 less than in the same month last year, according to the National Statistics Office.

The NSO said that when compared to March 2016, registrants for work decreased irrespective of how long they had been registering. The largest decrease was recorded among persons who had been registering for less than 21 weeks.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work also

decreased by 52 to 304. Males accounted for 78.9 per cent of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18.5 per cent and 38.9 per cent respectively.

The registered unemployment rate in October stood at 1.7 per cent of the labour supply, (excluding part-time employment) and varied from two per cent among men to 1.3 per cent among women.