Daphne Caruana Galizia to appear before magistrate today

Daphne Caruana Galizia

Blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia is today expected to appear before Magistrate Aaron Bugeja who is looking into claims that the Prime Minister’s wife held shares in the Panama company Egrant.

Ms Caruana Galizia initially argued that appearing before the magistrate would potentially put her source at risk.

Police sources said failure to cooperate with a magisterial inquiry could lead to an arrest warrant being issued.

Contacted yesterday, Ms Caruana Galizia said two policewomen from the fraud squad had visited her house and handed over a summons for her to appear in court this morning.

“I will go but will make it clear that I cannot say anything they do not already know,” she told this newspaper.

The blogger has said she had an informant and documents to back up her Egrant claims.

There have been calls from multiple quarters for her to substantiate her allegations. Reacting to appeals for the evidence to be made public, Ms Caruana Galizia said this was “beyond pathetic”. People, she said, were asking for proof “almost as though they wanted to defend the corrupt”.

“It is not I who should be proving the guilt of these people but it is them who should be proving their innocence,” she argued.

Ms Caruana Galizia last week posted the text of what she defined as a declaration of trusts, insisting it proved that Egrant’s shares were owned by Michelle Muscat.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has deemed the text to be a fabrication.