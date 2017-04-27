Condor launches schedules operations from MIA with Hamburg flight

Malta International Airport’s second, new airline kick started its scheduled operations to and from Malta yesterday, with its first scheduled flight from Hamburg.

An Airbus A320 bearing Condor’s yellow and grey livery, was welcomed at the airport with the traditional water salute yesterday evening.

Besides operating biweekly flights on the Hamburg route, Condor will also be strengthening MIA’s connection with Frankfurt with flights until October. This hub serves as Condor’s main base and is the point of departure of many of the leisure airline’s long-haul flights to a good number of destinations in Africa and the Americas.

Condor has been in operation since 1956 and is part of the Thomas Cook Group, one of the most well-known names in the travel industry. Operating a fleet of more than 40 aircraft, the airline flies around 7 million passengers annually to some 75 destinations.