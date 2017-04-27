Political accountability

Allow me to refer to the letter titled ‘Political investigations’ by Eddy Privitera (March 28), which, among other things, said: “Many readers must surely remember one of the greatest criminal investigations of all time involving political parties, politicians and business people – Mani Pulite or Tangentopoli – in the 1990s in nearby Italy. What has been exposed here in Malta these last few weeks is almost a carbon copy of what had been happening in Italy...”

In view of the above and with reference to the letter dated March 29, 2017, sent to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on behalf of the Pana Committee (the committee of inquiry into money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion), which was signed by chairman Werner Langen, one can ask the correspondent (and any investigator) why Keith Schembri refused to appear for questioning by the Pana Committee last February 20 in Malta.

Since the correspondent’s mission in life appears to be an attempt (rather futile) to excuse obscenities committed by Labour Party politicians, one can ask him whether Schembri, (who has unsuccessfully tried to keep a low profile), will accept the Pana Committee’s invitation to appear for questioning at a public hearing about his secret offshore Panama company (Tillgate Inc.) in Strasbourg on May 18.