In search of truth

Easter Sunday has just passed and the readings from Good Friday are surely still on our minds. One particular text fits well in the prevailing situation in Malta. “Pilate said to him: ‘What is truth?’ After he had said this, he went back outside to the Jews and told them: ‘I find no guilt in him’” (John 18:38).

This is the question being asked but is anyone willing to hear the answer? We all do like Pilate. We ask the question but don’t wait for the answer. We throw libel cases at those that accuse, we accuse without evidence, we threaten journalists and our leaders debate on TV.

What is happening? I was looking forward to my trip to Malta, a bit of relief from the cold Norwegian weather. Yet, it seems Malta will be too hot. I have to read the news from Malta twice these days. International journalists being bullied around and Maltese journalists taken by the neck. Politicians being accused of incredible fraud.

Oh, and doesn’t Malta currently hold the EU presidency?

Can we stop shouting ‘crucify him!’? Stop shouting ‘crucify him’ to Joseph Muscat and Simon Busutill or ‘crucify her’ in the case of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

To hear the truth, we need tobe patient.