Friendship in space

I read that an American and a Russian astronaut have just taken off into space together.

This leads me to the thought that perhaps Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could be persuaded to do the same. Their return would be conditional on their agreeing that, back on terra firma, they would pursue a joint plan to spread peace on earth and goodwill for all men.

Prior to take-off, Putin would have to sign a contract not to employ his martial arts skills while on board. Trump would have to agree to stop talking occasionally and listen to Putin’s point of view.

On their return, I am sure we would see the two friends happily together on a golf course while Putin could take Trump through the rudiments of self-defence in a gymnasium.

It might be advisable for a third person to be on board to ensure fair play, possibly the president of a smaller country and, preferably, a woman.