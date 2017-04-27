Advert
Thursday, April 27, 2017, 11:01

Valletta’s Caruana fails NADO test

Valletta skipper and Malta international Jonathan Caruana has been provisionally suspended by the Malta Football Association after failing an out-of-competition test carried out by the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO), the Times of Malta has learnt.

The central defender was summoned by NADO officials during last month’s international break to undergo a doping test.

Caruana was ineligible to play for Malta in the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia as he was completing a two-match ban following a red card against Lithuania last year.

It is reliably understood that traces of a banned substance were found in Caruana’s sample.

NADO notified the Malta FA with its findings and requested the temporary suspension of the player with immediate effect.

Club sources told Times of Malta that Caruana is set to ask for a B sample.

The 30-year-old is set to play no part in Valletta’s next Premier League match,  on Saturday against Tarxien Rainbows.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Zeman unable to work the old magic at...

  2. Chelsea extend Premier League leadership

  3. Clasico win has revitalised Barca title...

  4. National team to play Ukraine in...

  5. Injured Bale to miss Atletico semi-final

  6. Rangers must invest says Henderson

  7. Football news

  8. Sporting briefs

  9. Micallef – a prolific inside-forward

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed