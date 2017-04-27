Sporting briefs

Sarri: Napoli’s highly rated coach Maurizio Sarri has been backed by Italian FA president Carlo Tavecchio to become boss of Italy’s national team - but not yet. “Life gives everyone opportunities and I hope that Sarri will get this chance, as well,” Tavecchio said . “Right now we are very busy with making it to the next round and qualifying for the World Cup. I have never thought of alternatives to (Giampiero) Ventura.”



Thailand: Serbia’s Milovan Rajevac has been named head coach of Thailand’s national football team, the country’s governing body announced yesterday. Rajevac replaces Kiatisuk Senamuang, who stood down last month following his side’s 4-0 defeat against Japan in Asia’s qualifying tournament for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.



Taylor: Wales defender Neil Taylor has been banned for two games for the tackle which left Ireland captain Seamus Coleman with a double leg break. Taylor was sent off in the 69th-minute of the goalless World Cup qualifying draw between the Republic and Wales at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on March 24, and was therefore due to serve an automatic one-match suspension. But FIFA’s disciplinary committee have increased Taylor’s sanction to two matches, meaning the Aston Villa full-back will miss Wales’ next two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Austria.



Brazil: A goalkeeper who served part of a 22-year sentence for murder before returning to football in April has been ordered back to prison, Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday. Bruno Fernandes handed himself in to police after the court ruled the decision to release him was ‘unviable.’ However, he returned to his club’s base in the small town of Varginha because police did not have the correct paperwork to detain him overnight.