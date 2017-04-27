Professional players’ contract rules updated

The Malta FA amendments to the professional players contract regulations have received a positive feedback from both FIFA and UEFA, according to general secretary Angelo Chetcuti. PHOTO: MATTHEW MIRABELLI

The Malta FA regulations governing the professional player’s contract have been updated to better reflect European standards.

The amendments were unanimously approved at a meeting of the Malta FA Council, earlier this week at the Hotel Le Meridien St Julians.

Under the revised regulations, clubs are obliged to explain the disciplinary rules with regards to players and the relevant sanctions, and also define the method of payment of salaries/bonuses to players.

Furthermore, on the recommendation of the MFA Executive Committee, the association’s Council also agreed to remove the obligation of players to notify both the club and the MFA of their intention to make use of their right of transfer at least four months prior to the expiry of their contract.

Dr Angelo Chetcuti, the MFA general secretary, explained that these amendments have received positive feedback from UEFA and FIFA.

The situation of futsal in Malta was also discussed at length during the Council meeting.

Norman Darmanin Demajo, the MFA president, told the assembly that the need to review the state of futsal in the country had long been felt.

The Council agreed with the MFA Exco’s recommendation to undertake a thorough analysis of the state of futsal in the country and report back with the findings and recommendations at the next Council meeting.

While reaffirming the MFA’s readiness to give futsal the attention it deserves, Darmanin Demajo stressed that the starting point should be that every team participating in futsal competitions must be affiliated with a member club in accordance with the regulations.

Dr Matthew Paris, the Malta FA vice-president, expounded on the due diligence process being introduced by the governing body of football as from next season.

Dr Paris explained that the club’s authorised signatories – president, general secretary and treasurer – would be requested to submit documentation to prove identity, a character reference, and a ‘Know-Your-Client’ declaration whereby basic information is provided on one’s background.

The process, over an initial three-year period, would be screened by a Compliance Committee to be set up by the Malta FA.

This exercise is also being extended to non-elected club staff who occupy posts that give them access to the pitch on matchdays.