Newcastle, West Ham raided in fraud probe

The offices of Newcastle and West Ham have been raided by tax officials as part of an Anglo-French investigation into a suspected £5million fraud related to player transfers.

The coordinated raids, which included premises in France, took place yesterday morning and several men have been arrested, including Newcastle’s managing director Lee Charnley.

A spokesperson for HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said: “HMRC has arrested several men working within the professional football industry for a suspected £5million income tax and National Insurance fraud.

“180 HMRC officers have been deployed across the UK and France today. Investigators have searched a number of premises in the north east and south east of England and arrested the men and also seized business records, financial records, computers and mobile phones.

“The French authorities are assisting the UK investigation, have made arrests and several locations have been searched in France.

“This criminal investigation sends a clear message that, whoever you are, if you commit tax fraud you can expect to face the consequences.”

A West Ham spokesperson confirmed the club’s offices at the London Stadium were raided by HMRC officers and said the Premier League side was “cooperating fully” with the investigation.

There has been no official confirmation from Newcastle yet, although Press Association Sport said St James’ Park was raided and Charnley has been arrested.

The 39-year-old Charnley became Newcastle’s managing director three years ago, having quietly risen through the ranks at a club that has experienced considerable upheaval over the years.

Like his boss, club owner Mike Ashley, Charnley rarely, if ever, speaks to the media, but has been credited for keeping manager Rafael Benitez at the club despite last season’s relegation from the Premier League.